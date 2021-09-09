  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2021, 10:30 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 9

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 9

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, September 9.

Arman-e Melli:

Pakistan denies involvement in Panjsihir battle

Asia:

Robert Malley goes to Paris, Moscow

Aftab:

Futile apology from Ashraf Ghani

Ebtekar:

Big surprise awaiting car market in Iran?

Etemad:

Can parliament's motion decrease car prices?

Etela'at:

Raeisi, EU official consult on JCPOA, Afghanistan

Iran:

Vaccination centers to work 24/7

Jam-e Jam:

IAEA disrupts Vienna talks on JCPOA revival

Javan:

IRGC commander-in-chief orders intesiying vaccination campign

Jomhouriyeh Eslami:

New Afghanistan government is illegitimate

4th round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be resumed

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Has Iran passed through 5th wave of Covid-19?

Shargh: 

Leader appoints Gen. Vahidi as deputy commander of armed forces

KI

News Code 178425
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178425/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News