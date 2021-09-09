Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 9

Arman-e Melli:
Pakistan denies involvement in Panjsihir battle
Asia:
Robert Malley goes to Paris, Moscow
Aftab:
Futile apology from Ashraf Ghani
Ebtekar:
Big surprise awaiting car market in Iran?
Etemad:
Can parliament's motion decrease car prices?
Etela'at:
Raeisi, EU official consult on JCPOA, Afghanistan
Iran:
Vaccination centers to work 24/7
Jam-e Jam:
IAEA disrupts Vienna talks on JCPOA revival
Javan:
IRGC commander-in-chief orders intesiying vaccination campign
Jomhouriyeh Eslami:
New Afghanistan government is illegitimate
4th round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be resumed
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Has Iran passed through 5th wave of Covid-19?
Shargh:
Leader appoints Gen. Vahidi as deputy commander of armed forces
