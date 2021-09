Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 7

Arman-e Melli:

Ahmad Massoud calls on Afghan people to raise up against Taliban

Aftab:

Afghan NRF refutes Taliban claim over Panjshir control

Afghanistan's resistance spokesman Dashti killed in Panjshir

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh expresses regret over martyrdom of Afghan resistance leader

Etemad:

Etela'at:

Iran Foreign Ministry condemns attacks against Panjshir

IRGC warns Iraqi Kurdistan over presence of terrorists

Six Palestinians escape from Israeli regime jail

Iran:

Amir-Abdollahian meeting with foreign envoys

Iran condemns attacks against Panjshir

Javan:

Panjshir falls to Taliban, intl. community remains silent

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Pakistani pilots attack Panjshir with US drones

Kayhan:

Six Palestinians escape from Zionist regime jail

Afghanistan future vague as Panjshir falls to Taliban

RHM/