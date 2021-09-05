Iran stands ready to continue Vienna Talks on JCPOA: Ulyanov

"It is clear from these remarks that #Iran stands ready to continue the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," wrote Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Sunday referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's first televised TV interview.

"It still remains unclear when the talks will resume," he added.

His tweet came as Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday night said that Iran does not escape from the talk, rather, it believes that negotiation should bear positive fruit to secure the interests of the country.

If negotiations on Iran’s nuclear standoff are done under pressure, positive results will not be obtained since nuclear talks under pressure have not been produced positive results in the past, President Raeisi said.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran is not seeking to escape the negotiating table, adding that the new administration believes in negotiations that have tangible achievements in the interests of the Iranian people.

Iran has held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

It has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is not important at all.

The seventh round of Vienna talks was expected to begin in late August after the new government takes office in Iran. Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks ended on June 20 and this will mean a two-month hiatus.

