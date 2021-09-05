'Anima' to vie at Animasyros Intl. Animation Festival

'Anima' is the story of a person who is involved in his differences and has difficulty accepting his true self.

It is a 2D animation without dialogues, it runs for 10 minutes.

The animation has been also screened at the TRICKY WOMEN 2021 film fest in Vienna.

Animasyros International Animation Festival is the largest festival and Animation market of its kind in Greece and one of the 20 most important globally. This year the main theme of the festival is Freedom, inspired by the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, while for the first time it includes MEDAnima, a tribute to artists and animated films from the wider Mediterranean region.

The festival will be held on September 22-26, 2021 in Syros, Greece.

