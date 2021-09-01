Busan Intl. Film Festival to host two Iranian titles

'The Absent Director' directed by Arvand Dashtaray is is about a theater director trying to rehearse a play with video calls.

Directed by Mehdi Hosseinvand, 'Asteroid' is about a boy who, despite his poverty, creates an encouraging life for his mother and siblings.

The Busan International Film Festival, held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea.

This year's Busan Festival, which is scheduled to take place physically from October 6 to 15, 2021, plans to hold fewer international gatherings this year to reduce the number of trips to the country, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

