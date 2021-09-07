'Below 3625’ goes to Roma Creative Contest

In its first international presence, 'Below 3625', will be screened at the Roma Creative Contest International Film Festival in Italy.

This short film narrates the story of an anti-war situation that deals with the attacks and the invasion of ISIL, the effects of which are the greatest to the innocent children of the Eastern countries.

Abolfazl Hamrah, Parva Aghajani, Mehraneh Ezabad, Milad Hosseini, Helma Imani and Mitra Tabrizi are among the casts.

The interesting point of the festival is the presence of Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore and director of films such as "Cinema Paradiso" and "Malena" as the festival's president.

Over the last decade, the festival has promoted dozens of young Italian and international directors and hosted many of the main representatives of the national movie scene.

More than 60 films were screened from over 80 countries. Around 10,000 spectators took part in the event, held at Teatro Vittoria, MAXXI Museum and Ex-Dogana, and production prizes were awarded for a value of 50,000 euros.

The festival will be held from September 20 to 26, 2021 in Rome.

