Addressing the Iranian Foreign Minister in a message, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, felicitated him on his inauguration.

In this message, he called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, trade, culture, and education with the assistance of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

At the end of his message, Szijjarto wished success to his Iranian counterpart in performing his important tasks.

