US has to return, implement its obligations: Zarif

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian FM Zarif said the US left and violated the nuclear deal, so it's the US that has to return and implement its obligations.

West must stop sending weapons to Saudi Arabia: Kharrazi

The Chief of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Policy Kamal Kharrazi, in his meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, said the West must stop sending weapons to Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen.

Iran enjoys great trade opportunity in region: Rezaei

Secretary of Expediency Council said Iran is located in a region with 500 million people and is connected to 25 countries with an annual trade of $800 billion and this is a fact that the enemies are fully aware of.

Iran, Russia to extend coop. agreement, expand military ties

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cooperation agreement between the two countries will be automatically extended for another five years.

Iran’s Parl. speaker to meet Russian FM for bilateral talks

A Russian media reported that Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will meet and hold talk with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tue. Feb. 09.

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 3,840 convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners.

Iran registers 7,321 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 7,321 people and killed 67 patients in Iran in the course of the past 24 hours.

Iran determined to ensure regional peace through dialogue

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister reiterated Iran’s determination to hold regional talks aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

Iranian, Norwegian FMs discuss JCPOA in phone call

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, the Norwegian Foreign Minister called on Tehran to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Leader's message emphasizes strengthening of Iran-Russia ties

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said that the message of Iranian Leader to President Putin emphasizes the strength, strategy and continuity of Iran-Russia relations.

