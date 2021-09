Addressing his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin in a message, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cordially congratulated the friendly government and nation of Tajikistan on the Independence Day of this country.

In this message, Amir Abdullahian expressed hope that the relations of the two countries will be developed in the political, economic, and cultural fields in the near future.

