Iran ready to sell more fuel to Lebanon in case of need

Speaking on a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Gebran Gerge Bassil, the former Lebanese Foreign Minister and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran over the selling of fuel to Lebanon.

Bassil criticized the policies of those who seek to starve the Lebanese people in order to achieve their political goals, calling for a comprehensive expansion of relations between the two countries.

While conveying the message of Michel Aoun to the Iranian President, Gebran Gerge Bassil discussed the developments in the region with the Iranian top diplomat.

Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sell its oil products to new customers.

If the Lebanese government and businessmen still need fuel, Iran is ready to sell fuel shipment to this country, he stressed.

Amir Abdullahian stressed Iran's constant support of the Lebanese government, army, and Resistance, stating that there are no restrictions in the field of expanding bilateral relations with Lebanon.



RHM/FNA14000612000036