FM receives congratulatory calls from German, Austria, Serbia

Speaking with the Iranian Foreign Minister on a telephone conversation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced his country's readiness to take all measures to send vaccines to Iran.

The German Foreign Minister called for the resumption of the Vienna talks as soon as possible and stressed his country's readiness to fully promote bilateral relations.

Tehran only accepts a negotiation that would lead to the actual lifting of sanctions and the provision of Iran's rights, Hossein Amir-Abdullahian told his German counterpart.

He advised the European troika to end its inaction in fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA.

Iranian Foreign minister also received another congratulatory call from his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

The Austrian side congratulated the inauguration of the Iranian Foreign Minister, announcing the readiness of Austria to improve cooperation with Iran.

He also said that his country will donate one million doses of vaccine in the next two weeks.

Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, in this telephone conversation, emphasized economic and trade cooperation, between Iran and Austria especially in the fields of industry, agriculture, science, technology, and vaccines.

In the face of US withdrawal from JCPOA and inaction on the European side, the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted strategic patience to maintain the deal, the Iranian top diplomat said.

Now is the time for the other parties to the JCPOA to provide the necessary assistance and fulfill their commitments in a real and practical manner, he added.

The Serbian Foreign Minister, Nikola Selaković congratulated the Iranian Foreign Minister on his inauguration, appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the territorial integrity of Serbia.

He also announced that e the President of Serbia has invited the Iranian President to visit his country and invited Amir Abdullahian to attend the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Belgrade.

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian top diplomat thanked Serbia for sending a consignment of donated vaccines and expressed hope for strengthening cooperation in this field.

He also emphasized Iran's firm position in support of Serbia's territorial integrity.

Iranian Foreign Minister also expressed hope that the president of Iran and Serbia will meet in the near future and will sign various joint documents.

RHM/