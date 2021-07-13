Key Afghan politicians to hold talks with Taliban in Doha

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, Yunus Qanooni, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Salam Rahimi, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Enayatullah Baligh and Fatima Gailani are part of the team, according to a report by TOLO news.

It is not known who will represent the Taliban in the talks.



This comes as Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and former president Hamid Karzai, on Tuesday said they expect important steps to be taken in the peace talks within the next few days.



Karzai said that meaningful peace talks are expected to resume soon, but he reiterated that the Afghan government and the Taliban should not lose the current opportunity for reconciliation.



The former president said the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan has deep roots in world powers' interference for the last two centuries.



The meeting will be followed by last week’s talks of an Afghan delegation led by former vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni with a Taliban delegation led by Abbas Stanekzai in Tehran.



Some politicians, including former president Karzai’s close aide Abdul Karim Khurram were quoted as saying by TOLO that the meeting was “highly constructive” during which the two sides shared recommendations with each other.

KI/PR