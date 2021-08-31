Defense diplomacy, an integral part of Iran’s foreign policy

Speaking in his meeting with Iran’s Army Chief Commander Maj. Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi on Tue., Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that ‘defense diplomacy’ is an inseparable and integral part of Iran’s foreign policy.

While congratulating him in the new position as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mousavi said that Iran’s Army Force is ready to establish very close and all-out relationship with the diplomacy apparatus of the country in order to promote objectives of foreign policy of the government of Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, which also was attended by the Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Deputy Commander of Iran’s Army Brigadier General Abbas Jafarinia, Iran’s Army Commander expounded on the widespread activities of the Army in regional and international arenas, air defense and close cooperation with veterans working in the field of health to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his thanks to the salient measures taken by Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in provision of security at borders throughout the country.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized readiness of his ministry for strengthening and advancing defense diplomacy of the country.

