Explosions reportedly heard in Kabul

According to some reports, the blast took place near Kabul airport.

Aljazeera reports that an explosion took place near Kabul airport.

Pictures posted on social media show a plume of smoke rising into the sky.

According to Al-Jazeera, a rocket that hit a house in Kabul caused the expolsion.

According to the report, a child has been killed and 3 other people were injured by the blast.

Talibat have not commented on the incident yet while they had warned the Afghans not to go to the airport for fear of another deadly explosion.

