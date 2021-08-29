  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2021, 1:17 PM

Paris, London seek to establish a safe zone in Kabul

Paris, London seek to establish a safe zone in Kabul

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – According to the French president, Paris and London are submitting a draft resolution to the UN to establish a safe zone in Kabul to allow humanitarian operations to continue in Afghanistan.

On Sunday morning, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to establish a "safe zone" in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

"Paris and London will offer the United Nations a safe haven in Kabul," said Macron, who is in Baghdad.

According to the Sky News website, he explained, "The purpose of this proposal is to designate safe areas in Kabul under the auspices of the United Nations, which will allow the continuation of humanitarian operations."

The French president also added that a draft French-British resolution would be submitted to the United Nations to establish a safe zone in Kabul for those wishing to leave Afghanistan.

RHM/FNA14000607000043

News Code 177967
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177967/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News