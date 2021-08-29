Paris, London seek to establish a safe zone in Kabul

On Sunday morning, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a plan to establish a "safe zone" in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

"Paris and London will offer the United Nations a safe haven in Kabul," said Macron, who is in Baghdad.

According to the Sky News website, he explained, "The purpose of this proposal is to designate safe areas in Kabul under the auspices of the United Nations, which will allow the continuation of humanitarian operations."

The French president also added that a draft French-British resolution would be submitted to the United Nations to establish a safe zone in Kabul for those wishing to leave Afghanistan.

