Rockets fired at Kabul Airport intercepted by US air defense

The US military engaged its C-RAM missile defense system, but, according to ABC News, it is still unclear whether all of the rockets were successfully intercepted.

Smoke is seen billowing near Kabul airport after several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an air strike.

Shortly after the news broke, White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki issued a brief statement, appearing to confirm the rocket attack and saying that operations at the airport continue "uninterrupted", Sputnik reported.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed the President on the rocket attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport. The President was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at HKIA, and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground".

This comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a drone strike was carried out on Sunday on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an ISIL threat to the airport. On Saturday, the military said that two ISIL leaders were killed and another was injured in a US airstrike in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan.

The retaliatory strikes followed Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops.

MA/PR