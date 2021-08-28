  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2021, 3:12 PM

US cannot evade responsibility for assassination of Soleimani

US cannot evade responsibility for assassination of Soleimani

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the US cannot escape from its responsibility for the assassination of martyr Qassemi Soleimani and it is a must for the Americans to bring to his murderers justice.

He made the remarks in Baghdad Airport, where he paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom.

He vowed that the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs will follow up the case of martyr Soleimani at the international bodies.

"The US must be held accountable to Iran, even if the previous US administration committed such a crime, the US government can not escape this terrorist act," he underlined.

"The perpetrators of this terrorist attack must be punished for their actions," he added.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Sat. morning to attend Iraq's regional summit.

After gaining parliament's vote of confidence to take power as the new foreign minister, this is the first diplomatic tour of the Amir-Abdollahian to the region.

HJ/5291044

News Code 177908
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177908/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News