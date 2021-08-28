US cannot evade responsibility for assassination of Soleimani

He made the remarks in Baghdad Airport, where he paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom.

He vowed that the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs will follow up the case of martyr Soleimani at the international bodies.

"The US must be held accountable to Iran, even if the previous US administration committed such a crime, the US government can not escape this terrorist act," he underlined.

"The perpetrators of this terrorist attack must be punished for their actions," he added.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Sat. morning to attend Iraq's regional summit.

After gaining parliament's vote of confidence to take power as the new foreign minister, this is the first diplomatic tour of the Amir-Abdollahian to the region.

