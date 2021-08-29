30 killed in attacks on Saudi coalition base in Yemen

Three ballistic missiles were fired at Al Anad Air Base in Lahij Governorate, southern Yemen during a morning queue of Saudi coalition troops on Sunday. So far, no official statement has been issued on these attacks and no group or individual has claimed responsibility.

Reuters news agency and some Arab media sources reported minutes before the death toll from the rocket and drone strikes on the Al Anad Air Base had risen to 30.

Sky News also announced the news. The Arab media quoted a Yemeni military spokesman as saying that 30 had been killed and 60 others wounded in the attacks so far.

Earlier, Crater Sky reported that at least two military forces were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack, and the wounded were taken to Ibn Khaldun Hospital for treatment.

Local residents reported that the sound of loud explosions has been heard.

UAVs and missiles were used in the attack on the military base on Sunday, local news sources said.

The attack comes as the United States recently moved part of its forces from Afghanistan to southern Yemen.

Yemen Press Agency reported that some US troops who had left Afghanistan had arrived at Aden Airport in southern Yemen and moved to Lahij Governorate.

The United States also transferred dozens of military vehicles, UAVs and Patriot systems to Al Anad base in July.

