US conducts attack in Kabul, reportedly kills six people

The US officials say that American forces carried out a military strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb that was aiming to attack the airport, there were reports of an explosion in the same area.

The Associated Press quoted US officials US airstrike Sunday targeted a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s ISIL affiliate before they could target the ongoing American military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport.

Meanwhile, the report of the US strikes come amid reports that said a residential house was hit with a rocket and a child was killed and three others were wounded.

The AP says the two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

This is while, citing an Afghan TV, the Russian Sputnik has said that six people, including four children, were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul.

According to Sputnik, the 1TV broadcaster reported the rocket hit the Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul.

This comes days after the deadly twin explosions killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen, outside Kabul’s airport. US President Joe Biden earlier said that another terror attack could happen in Kabul in the next 36 hours.

