Iran, Syria FMs hold meeting in Damascus on bilateral ties

Welcoming Amir-Abdollahian, Syrian Foreign Minister congratulated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on the successful holding of the presidential election.

He also expressed hope that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi would succeed in his new position and congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the new Iranian foreign minister.

Congratulating the successful holding of the presidential elections in Syria, Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said, "We are very happy that Syria came out of the crisis and the Syrian enemies were defeated. Martyr Soleimani's bravery alongside the Syrian armed forces played a major role in defeating ISIL."

"We have entered a new phase of trade and economic relations between the two countries," he added, emphasizing the further development of relations.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also told reporters that Tehran and Damascus have created joint victories in the fight against terrorism.

FM Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus a few hours ago is scheduled to meet and negotiate with high-ranking Syrian officials.

