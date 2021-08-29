Leader’s economic remarks must be pursued: Raeisi

The first meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board was held on Sunday with the presence of new members and chaired by Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in which the problems and creating sustainable economic stability in the country were discussed and decided upon.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Raisi appreciated the instructions of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution in yesterday’s meeting and emphasized, "The economic axes of these remarks must be followed and implemented accurately and continuously through the Secretariat of the Board and each member of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board”.

Referring to the 10 important economic axes raised in the Supreme Leader's instructions, the President stated, "Not linking economic problems to the nuclear talks and their results should always be considered by all members of the government, especially the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board, and the main focus of the decision should be taking advantage of the internal capacities and relying on active, young and ready human resources”.

Ayatollah Raisi described it as necessary and accurate to pay attention to the important principle of justice in all government decisions and executive directives and said, "All government decisions should have an appendix of justice and on this basis be pursued and implemented with executive authority”.

Referring to the need to recognize the hidden and visible angles of subsidies, Raisi said, "For equitable distribution and benefit of the public, especially the lower-income brackets of society, the necessary planning and organization should be done”.

At the meeting, the President also mentioned the improvement of the business environment and the reform and strengthening of the banking system as the tasks and agenda of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board, and referred to the need to strictly implement the policies of Article 44 of the Constitution and eliminate problems on the path of privatization”.

Dr Raisi also instructed the government's economic team to review and present the government's budget and strategies to strengthen monetary value as soon as possible, using the experiences and perspectives of the elites.

Coherence in the decision-making and performance of the government's economic team, activating the systems needed to establish a system of continuous and transparent communication between the economic sectors, and streamlining matters in this field were among the other axes emphasized by the President at the meeting.

HJ/president.ir