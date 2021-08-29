Russia to build relations with new Afghan government

Moscow will build relations with the new Afghan government based on the existing contracts with the Taliban group, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"The fact that the Taliban have come to power is already a reality. And we will have to build relations with this new situation and the new government in Afghanistan," Kabulov said at the Soloviev Live YouTube show, Urdupoint reported.

According to the diplomat, Russia is "relatively comfortable" with the changes in Afghanistan, since it has been in contact with the Taliban for the past eight years.

The Taliban has repeatedly stated that it seeks good relations with all countries in the region and the world, including Afghanistan's neighbors, and will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.

