Russia voices readiness to dispatch troops to Afghanistan if needed

But for this, Zamir Kabulov, said that it is necessary to wait for the results of the inter-Afghan dialogue and the formation of a coalition government that will represent the interests of all Afghans.

“As regards the fight against terrorism and military assistance to Afghanistan in this matter, let's wait until there is a normal government in Kabul and we will discuss military assistance with it,” Kabulov told Federal News Agency.

He also noted that Russia had already come up with a similar initiative, but it was not properly evaluated.

“We at one time offered help that either the Americans or the Afghans provided with various conditions. We do not impose our good offices, but when we are politely asked, we are ready to do so. The terms of assistance will be determined by the Russian leadership,” Kabulov said.

The remarks came in the aftermath of US peace deal with Taliban.

On February 29, the US and Taliban signed a peace deal that could signal the end of the US's longest war after nearly two years of protracted negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Diplomats from Afghanistan, the US, India, Pakistan and other UN member states gathered on Saturday morning along with Taliban representatives at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, a five-star resort overlooking the Persian Gulf where the peace deal was signed.

However, American officials have said, according to collected persuasive intelligence, Taliban have no intention of abiding by their peace agreement with the US.

MNA/PR