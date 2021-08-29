'Relying on US for securing regional security mistake'

"Given what happened in Afghanistan, perhaps few military analysts thought the Taliban could take control of the country so quickly," he said, "But the Islamic Republic had long considered the necessary arrangements for various situations so that the tensions in Afghanistan have caused the least turmoil on the eastern borders of Iran."

"The situation in Afghanistan sent a message to the countries of the region that security in the region must be established by relying on our own strength as well as bilateral and multilateral agreements," he added.

He called for Afghan refugees to stay in their homeland and not come to joint borders with Iran. "2,000 afghan refugees come to Iranian borders per day," he siad.

