US biggest obstacle to international recognition of Taliban

Speaking to reporters on Sunday and in answer to a question about the recognition of the Taliban on the international stage, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the policies of the current Afghan rulers have not prevented its recognition and foreign countries have a role to play.

"When it comes to recognition of the Afghanistan government by foreign countries, I think the United States is the biggest obstacle," Mujahid said.

The United States does not allow other countries to step on the path of recognizing the Taliban, and it has not taken any steps in this regard, he also stressed,

The Taliban spokesman further stressed that the Afghan governing body has met "all the conditions" for its diplomatic recognition at the international level.

All countries, including the United States, should know that political engagement with the Taliban is in the interest of everyone and allows countries around the world to formally address their "concerns" with the Taliban.

Last week, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Division and Putin's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that Moscow would make a decision on recognizing the Taliban regardless of the opinion of the United States or any other country.

