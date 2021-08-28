Reciprocal response to Biden, Bennett threats is Iran's right

In a tweet on Saturday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Shamkhani wrote, "The first meeting between #Bennett and #Biden and the emphasis on using "Other Options" against #Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to reciprocal response to Available Options."

His tweet came as the US President Joe Biden told the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

