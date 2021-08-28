  1. Politics
Shamkhani:

Reciprocal response to Biden, Bennett threats is Iran's right

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – In reaction to the recent meeting of US President and Zionist regime Prime Minister, Ali Shamkhani said that their first meeting and the emphasis on using "Other Options" against Iran is an illegal threat to another country.

In a tweet on Saturday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Shamkhani wrote, "The first meeting between #Bennett and #Biden and the emphasis on using "Other Options" against #Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to reciprocal response to Available Options."

His tweet came as the US President Joe Biden told the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

