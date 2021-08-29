Another explosion reported in Kazakhstan Bayzak district

Bayzak military base in Bayzak district of the southern Zhambyl province in Khazkhistan witnessed another blast once again today. There are no immediate reports of any casualties as the blast is reported to have been not very big.

The explosion came three days after it was reported on Thursday evening that multiple explosions hit the same area in southern Zhambyl province.

At least 13 people were killed and 98 others were injured in the Thursday explosions.

Kazakhstan observed a day of national mourning on Sunday after the massive blasts.

It is reported that the cause of the second explosion today is being investigated, Russian Sputnik has said.

