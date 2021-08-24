  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2021, 3:18 PM

CIA director secretly met Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday

CIA director secretly met Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The CIA director William Burns has reportedly met with Taliban political chief Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul recently, a US daily has claimed.

Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, yesterday had a secret meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to a report published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

According to government sources, the two officials held a face-to-face meeting on the highest level since the Taliban took control over the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

While the details of their conversation weren't disclosed, the encounter comes amid the pullout of American and other Western military forces from Afghanistan, with the deadline set to expire at the end of the month

KI/PR

News Code 177753
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177753/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News