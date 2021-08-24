CIA director secretly met Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday

Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, yesterday had a secret meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to a report published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

According to government sources, the two officials held a face-to-face meeting on the highest level since the Taliban took control over the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

While the details of their conversation weren't disclosed, the encounter comes amid the pullout of American and other Western military forces from Afghanistan, with the deadline set to expire at the end of the month

