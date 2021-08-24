  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2021, 7:00 PM

Western sanctions against Taliban to be useless: China

Western sanctions against Taliban to be useless: China

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called the decision by Western countries, such as the United States and Britain, to impose sanctions on the Taliban useless.

The Chinese spox Wang Wenbin noted that Washington and London are initially required to answer their violation of human rights in Afghanistan.

He noted that unnecessary sanctions against the Taliban do not solve Afghanistan's problem.

In a tweet, China Daily wrote, "#FMsays Wanton sanctions against the Taliban will not solve the problem in Afghanistan."

"The international community should encourage and push the Afghanistan situation towards a positive direction, FM spokesman Wang Wenbin said," it added.

Western sanctions against Taliban to be useless: China

HJ/FNA14000602000556

News Code 177737
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177737/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News