Western sanctions against Taliban to be useless: China

The Chinese spox Wang Wenbin noted that Washington and London are initially required to answer their violation of human rights in Afghanistan.

He noted that unnecessary sanctions against the Taliban do not solve Afghanistan's problem.

In a tweet, China Daily wrote, "#FMsays Wanton sanctions against the Taliban will not solve the problem in Afghanistan."

"The international community should encourage and push the Afghanistan situation towards a positive direction, FM spokesman Wang Wenbin said," it added.

HJ/FNA14000602000556