Aug 23, 2021, 6:00 PM

China hopes new Afghan gov't will stick to 'moderate' policy

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – China wants an inclusive and open government in Afghanistan, which will carry out a moderate policy in line with the interests of Afghans, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Monday.

According to Sputnik news agency, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday that a new government would be announced soon.

A source from Taliban told Sputnik earlier this week that the chief of the movement's political office, Abdul Ghani Baradar, is set to make a decision on the future government structure in the next two weeks.

"We hope that Afghanistan will have an inclusive, open and broadly representative government, that will stick to a moderate and circumspect domestic and foreign policies, reflecting the aspirations of the Afghan people and the expectations of the international community," Wang stated.

The Taliban completed its control over Afghanistan on August 15 after capturing the capital Kabul without firing a shot.

