Iran rejects claim on hijacking in Kabul

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Some reports and sources claimed that a Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians."

"Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said.

While the Ukrainian official claimed that the plane has flown towards Iran, the Spokesperson of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Tues. that the flight landed in Mashhad on Mon. for getting fuel and immediately embarked for Kyiv afterward. 

As he added the flight landed in the Ukrainian capital at 09:50 p.m.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh rejected the claim made by the Ukrainian official.

