Nov 3, 2021, 3:40 PM

CIA chief visits Moscow for talks on Russia-US ties: Report

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns visited Nikolai Patrushev Secretary of the Security Council of Russia in Moscow on Nov. 2 to discuss US-Russia relations.

The meeting was aimed at discussing relations between the two countries amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington, Reuters news agency reported.

The Press Office of Russian Security Council issued a statement, confirming the talks between the two officials on relations between the two countries but did not elaborate on the details.

A US Embassy spokesperson said Burns was leading a delegation of senior US officials to Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday at President Joe Biden's request.

"They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the spokesperson said.

Neither side gave details of the conversation, but security issues loom large in their troubled relationship.

