Ukraine Foreign Ministry rejects hijacking of plane in Kabul

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected the reports following the news published that a Ukrainian plane had been hijacked from Kabul airport and flown to Iran.

In response to questions about the hijacking of a plane in Kabul, Oleg Nikolenk, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said, "No Ukrainian planes have been hijacked in Kabul or anywhere else. Reports of hijackings in the media are not true."

He added that all Ukrainian flights had returned safely to Kyiv. According to him, 256 Ukrainians have left Afghanistan so far.

"We have to understand that the situation at the airport [Kabul] is close to chaos, a lot of people are trying to take the slightest opportunity to leave [Afghanistan]. Efforts are underway to help Afghans who have cooperated with Ukraine to leave the country," he noted.

This is while, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin claimed on Tuesday, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians."

"Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said.

While the Ukrainian official claimed that the plane has flown towards Iran, the Spokesperson of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Tuesday that the flight landed in Mashhad on Monday for getting fuel and immediately embarked for Kyiv afterwards.

As he added the flight landed in the Ukrainian capital at 09:50 p.m.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh rejected the claim made by the Ukrainian official.

