Zionist military forces raid Palestinians in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of Zionists against Palestinian citizens still continue in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist military forces attacked various parts of the West Bank, Palestine Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Zionists and Palestinian citizens following the widespread and extensive attack by Zionist military forces in the West Bank.

The news media reported that Zionists have used war bullets against Palestinians.

According to eyewitnesses, Zionist military forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the raid on the West Bank without any charge.

Last week, Zionist military forces attacked Palestinian protesters in the town of “Bita” in Nablus.

Accordingly, a Palestinian citizen was martyred during the clashes between Palestinians and Zionists, eyewitnesses announced.

Nearly 40 Palestinians were also seriously injured in the clashes. The physical situation of some injured Palestinian citizens has been reported as ‘critical’.

These hostile actions come as Palestinian Resistance groups have previously warned Zionists of any act of aggression against Palestinians in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

MA/5290230