Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands

Zionist settlers still are continuing their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. Zionist regime’s settlers brutally attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Sunday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the brutal attack of Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime military forces and Palestinian citizens in the occupied lands.

About two months ago, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement had condemned the desecration of US delegation on Al-Aqsa Mosque done with the support of military forces of the Zionist regime.

“This hostile action as committed by Zionists against Palestinian citizens is rejected. As we have always emphasized, this action reflects pro-US policies of the Zionist regime,” the statement is read.

