Palestinian nation has lots of options to pressurize Tel Aviv

Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu Hamas Spokesman made the remarks on Wed. and added that consecutive resistance of Palestinians in various parts of West Bank including ‘Nablus’, along the "Sword of Quds" Battle continues to support rights of Palestinian people and its sanctuaries, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Al-Qanu pointed out that resistance of Palestinian people in the West Bank, especially in Nablus, Bita and Khan Yunis, will continue until the goals of Palestinian people are achieved.

It is the inalienable right of Palestinian people in Gaza Strip to enjoy an honorable life in their homeland, he said, adding that Palestinian people have many options to put pressure on occupiers to meet their demands and complete lifting of siege launched by the Zionist regime.

