Zionist fighters carry out heavy attacks on Gaza (+VIDEO)

News sources reported on early Tuesday morning that the Israeli regime's fighters had attacked various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The military planes of the Israeli regime bombed a Palestinian Resistance position in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Al-Masirah quoted its correspondent in Gaza as saying that the Israeli fighter jets targeted the Zeitoun area in eastern Gaza.

According to the Shehab news agency, Israeli fighter jets bombed a target east of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip and attacked agricultural land east of Zeitoun.

On the other hand, the military boats of the Zionist regime targeted from the sea towards the city of Khan Yunis.

Moments later, however, the Hamas resistance movement announced that it had shot down a Zionist drone in the skies of Khan Yunis.

Zionist regime's fighters also carried out heavy attacks on Resistance positions in various parts of the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning. According to the report, the Israeli regime's fighters bombed some positions in the Gaza Strip.

ZZ/FNA14000602000015