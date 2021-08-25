Palestinian Resistance groups warn Zionists on Gaza siege

Palestinian Resistance groups issued a joint statement and reacted to the recent Israeli aggression against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as continuing siege of Gaza.

According to the report, Palestinian Resistance groups in a statement blamed the Zionist regime for any consequences of aggression against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque besides continuing siege of Gaza.

In a joint statement, Palestinian Resistance groups also called for continued popular activities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, stressing that the only way to stop Zionist enemy is through resistance and intifada (uprising).

MA/5288701