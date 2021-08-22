US withdrawal from Afghanistan may be extended after Aug. 31

Speaking in an interview with ABC News on Sun., the US Secretary of Defense announced he would use any means in power to transfer the desired individuals of this country to Kabul Airport.

Trying to justify Washington's irresponsible withdrawal from Kabul after two decades of occupation, the US Secretary of Defense said that fall of Afghanistan happened very quickly and in 11 days. No one predicted that this event would happen during this time.

Lloyd Austin added that if field assessments indicate that the US withdrawal operation from Afghanistan will last until after August 31, “I will inform of US President Joe Biden in this field.”

Taliban forces entered Afghan capital, Kabul and took control of the city following the departure of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from Afghanistan on August 15.

Following the incident, a large number of Afghans flocked to Hamid Karzai International Airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. The latest news in this regard indicates that 20 people were killed at this airport.

