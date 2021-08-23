Iran, Afghanistan trade back to normal: IRICA

A spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan has decreased in the wake of recent developments and insecurities in this country.

According to Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, the latest statistics show that the trade between Iran and Afghanistan has reached about 1,300 trucks per day by August 21.

Today 185 trucks cross the Milak border, for example, he said, adding, "This shows that the activity of the border is approaching the normal condition."

He also attached great importance to Iran's export to Afghanistan, saying that in recent years, this neighboring country has been the fifth largest export destination for Iranian goods and products.

History shows that Iran has been by the side of the Afghan people, he said, expressing hope that with the returning of peace and stability to this country, the volume of Iran-Afghanistan trade will also be increased.

