G7 to hold special meet on Afghanistan: British PM

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that leaders of Group of Seven (seven industrialized countries of the world) will hold a special meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday Aug. 24 to discuss latest developments on Afghanistan.

In a demagogic claim, Boris Johnson said, “The cooperation of international community, preventing a humanitarian crisis and helping the people of Afghanistan to evacuate safely is very crucial.”

Meanwhile, G7 foreign ministers recently called on the international community to be united in responding to Afghan crisis to prevent evermore expansion of this crisis.”

The statement was issued by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7.

This is while that irresponsible withdrawal of NATO and the United States from Afghanistan is one of the main reasons for the current crisis in this country.

On the other hand, the fierce clashes between Taliban and Afghan army coincided with the announcement of end of withdrawal of foreign troops from the country by September 11, 2021, 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks on US, which led to the rapid Taliban military advances in recent weeks and fall of Kabul.

