US troops extorting money from Afghans seeking to leave Kabul

US security forces have been in control of the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15.

The remnants of the US military are withdrawing their troops and equipment from Afghanistan through Kabul airport. And the reports suggest that they have not stopped their malice moves even amid the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

It is said that the US army extorts $ 500 to $ 2,000 from Afghan people who seek to leave their country for any reason.

Kabul Airport has three security rings, the first two of which are in the control of Taliban forces and the third ring is in the control of US forces as agreed between the two sides.

It is noteworthy to say that the US military, as well as other NATO members, have given priority to their equipment, dogs, and even alcoholic drinks to leave Afghanistan, revealing their inhumane image in front of the eyes of the world.

Obviously, Centcom, the White House, and "Joe Biden", must be held accountable for the atrocity of US troops who allowed people to leave the country only in exchange for receiving the above sums.

