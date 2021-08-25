Russia not to militarily intervene in Afghanistan

“Obviously, we have no intention of mixing into the internal affairs of Afghanistan, and even less so in involving our armed forces in a conflict of all against all,” said Putin during the federal congress of the governing Russia United party.

Putin took advantage of the kickoff for the campaign for the legislative elections to the Duma – due to take place on Sept. 19 – to reassure Russians that he will not send troops into a foreign country, as he did in 2015 in Syria, TASS reported.

He admitted that the situation in Afghanistan is “alarming” and emphasized that Moscow and its partners are “closely” monitoring the situation in that country. In fact, Moscow has beefed up its military base in neighboring Tajikistan with new weaponry.

Russian president urged the government, the Foreign Ministry, the security forces and the members of the Duma – the lower house of the Russian Parliament – to strengthen measures to “guarantee the security of the country and its citizens.”

Last week, after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin called on the West to “join forces” with Russia to normalize the situation in Afghanistan.

In addition, he criticized Western interference and attempts to impose democratic values on other countries while ignoring their traditions, behavior that he called an “irresponsible policy.”

Putin also warned on Tuesday of the still extant threat of international terrorism, both from drug trafficking – given that 93 percent of the world’s heroin comes from Afghanistan – and from illegal immigration.

MA/PR