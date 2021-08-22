  1. World
Lavrov says Taliban's talks with ex-president Karzai begun

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that negotiations between the Taliban and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai had begun.

"Contacts with former President Karzai, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, and even with Tajik leaders in the Panjshir province, which continues to resist the Taliban, were established yesterday [Saturday]," Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the United Russia party, according to Sputnik news agency on Sunday.

The Russian minister further noted that the security situation in Russia depended on the developments in Central Asia. 

Taliban is banned as a terrorist group in Russia. 

