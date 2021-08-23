IAIO seeking to produce indigenous fighters, wide-body drones

Speaking to IRIB TV channel on Sunday, the Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) said, "Fortunately, we have made good progress in the field of UAVs and all armed forces including the Navy, Air Defense Forces, Army, and IRGC use these advance drones."

Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard made the remarks on the occasion of the country's National Day of Defense Industry, saying, "Today, We are self-sufficient in the production of flight control subsystems, engines, and other systems."

He went on to say, "Also, we have managed to equip the drones with a variety of smart bombs and modern weapons".

Iranian experts in IAIO are seeking to upgrade and produce indigenous fighters as well as other advanced wide-body drones so as to meet the country's needs in the defense area, elsewhere he said.

RHM/5286989