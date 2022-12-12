Construction of passenger plane on agenda: IAIO chief

Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard made the remarks while he paid a visit to the Iran Laboratory Equipment and Chemical Exhibition (Iran Lab Expo 2022) on Monday.

Following the order of the Iranian President for the construction of a passenger plane, the Iran Aviation Industries Organization put it on the agenda, according to the IAIO chief.

Accordingly, the required products have been developed by using domestic capacities, he said. "We will try to achieve practical success in the field of passenger aircraft construction at least in the next three years."

