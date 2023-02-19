Iran to unveil unmanned version of Ghaher-313 fighter

Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard pointed out that the project of Ghaher has gained maturity.

The various versions of Ghaher will be submitted to the Iranian armed forces, he further noted.

An unmanned version of Ghaher will be unveiled in the coming year, he said, adding that the achievement shows Iranian manpower’s expertise.

He has previously pointed out that Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in the field of overhauling helicopters.

Earlier on Feb 10, 2013, Mehr News Agency reported that “a live size model of F-313 Ghaher and Kavoshgar Satellite were in display in Azadi Sq” on the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Reportedly, Ghaher-313 is a single-seat stealth fighter and multi-role combat aircraft.

