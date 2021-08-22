Export part of Iran's defense diplomacy: IAIO cheif

" We manufacture our products in line with internal capacity so as to respond to existing threats", the Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) said.

The Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) produces equipment and weapons according to the need of the armed forces, Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard explained.

"Fortunately, we were able to achieve very good achievements in the field of UAVs", he said, adding, "We have been able to mass-produce these UAVs."

Export is part of Iran's defense diplomacy, and it is part of the country's programs, Khajeh Fard stressed, adding, "Fortunately, today, many countries seek to use Iranian home-made products."

Elsewhere he said, "We have a close relationship with universities and we have been able to employ elites in many fields."

RHM/5286074