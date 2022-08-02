Al Qaeda leader killed in CIA drone attack on Afghanistan

The United States killed al Qaeda’s top leader in a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday evening, BBC reported.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Kabul in the early morning hours of July 31.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban, confirmed that a residential house was targeted by an American drone attack in the city of Kabul early Sunday morning this week.

Mujahid added that this attack, with any purpose, is condemned by the Taliban, saying that it was against international principles and in violation of the Doha Agreement.

Such behavior shows the repetition of Americans' failed experiences of the past 20 years and is against the interests of Afghanistan and the region.

The strike appears to be the first drone strike the United States has carried out in Afghanistan since its chaotic withdrawal from the country last August when two decades of war ended in defeat for the US-led alliance after the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s Western-backed government.

The strike that killed Zawahiri took place in an upscale Kabul neighborhood called Wazir Akbar Khan, which is near Afghan national government buildings and was once the home to many foreign diplomats before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The senior administration official told reporters Zawahiri was the only person killed in the strike and that there were no indications of civilian casualties.

RHM/PR