US Embassy in Kabul destroying confidential documents: report

The notice about "Emergency Destruction Services" underscores the dire situation on the ground in Afghanistan as cities continue to fall to the Taliban, CNN reported.

At the same time, local Afghan media reported that a column of smoke had risen from inside the Canadian embassy in Kabul.

The smokes may have been caused by the burning of the embassy's confidential documents in Kabul.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would withdraw American personnel from Embassy Kabul, leaving only "a core diplomatic presence." Thousands of US troops are being deployed to Kabul and the region to monitor the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The group controlled half of the country's provincial capitals, including the second-largest city of Kandahar, as of Friday.

